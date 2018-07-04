Burglars drive car through Best Buy window before crash with Skokie police car

A Skokie police officer was injured in a crash early Wednesday with a vehicle fleeing a crash-and-grab burglary at a Best Buy store in the north suburb.

Authorities were called at 3:11 a.m. with reports that a car had been driven through the front window of the store at 5425 Touhy Avenue, according to a statement from Skokie police. Responding officers spotted a white Buick Enclave and a dark gray Volkswagen driving away eastbound on Touhy, while the vehicle that had crashed into the store was left behind.

When officers tried to stop the fleeing vehicles, the Buick ran a red light at the intersection with Niles Center Road and crashed into a Skokie police car, police said. After the crash, the driver of the Buick got out and got into the Volkswagen, which left the area heading south on the Edens Expressway.

A Skokie police officer who was in the squad car during the crash was taken to a hospital, treated and released, police said.

All three vehicles involved in the incident were reported stolen from Chicago, police said. No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call (847) 982-5900.