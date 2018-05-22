Burglars grab $50K in Louis Vuitton merch after driving SUV into Oak Brook store

Burglars drove an SUV into a storefront Tuesday morning at a west suburban mall and grabbed more than $50,000 in designer merchandise.

The early morning heist took place at the Louis Vuitton store, located in the southeast corner of Oak Brook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, police said.

About 3:20 a.m., mall security informed Oak Brook police that a white GMC Terrain was slammed into the store’s front door to gain access, police said. The burglars, who wore masks and gloves, took handbags and luggage valued at more than $50,000.

Police said video of the burglary was not being released Tuesday because authorities were activly investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 368-8700.