Burglars hitting homes on Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of three residential burglaries in the Belmont Central and Cragin neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a burglar forcibly entered a residence and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 9 a.m. on April 20 in the 2900 block of North Parkside;

Between about 8:30 a.m. and about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of West Wellington;

Between about 7 a.m. Friday and about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of West Barry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.