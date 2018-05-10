Burglars steal 2 TVs in Washington Park

Police are warning residents of two burglaries this week in the Washington Park neighborhood on South Side.

Burglars have stolen televisions from two homes after breaking in through back doors, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue and between about 11 a.m. and about 4 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

No description of the burglars was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.