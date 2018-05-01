Burglars targeting Ravenswood homes: police

Police are warning residents of three burglaries in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

The three burglaries occurred within a few blocks of each other between April 11 and April 13. In each incident a burglar or group of burglaries broke in by prying open a back door or window, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 11:15 a.m. and about 5:10 p.m. on April 11 in the 4900 block of North Damen;

Between about 10:30 p.m. on April 12 and about 6:15 p.m. on April 13 in the 4900 block of North Damen;

Between about 7:40 a.m. and about 6:15 p.m. on April 13 in the 4800 block of North Hoyne;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.