A man facing a burglary charge was taken into custody Thursday night with the assistance a police K-9 in north suburban Lake County.

Michael Fritz, 44, was charged with a count of residential burglary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about 10 p.m. to a home in the 20800 block of West Siena Drive in Lake Villa Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller told officials that he saw a man breaking into a camper that was parked along the side of his home.

A sheriff’s deputy and K-9 Dax tracked the man to an outbuilding in the 20700 block of West Verona Avenue, authorities said. Fritz, who has no permanent address, was then taken into custody.

Michael Fritz | Lake County Sheriff’s Department

Fritz was ordered held in lieu of posted $2,000 at a hearing Friday, according to sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Tuesday.