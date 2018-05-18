Burglary suspect nabbed by Lake County Sheriff’s K-9

A man facing a burglary charge was taken into custody Thursday night with the assistance a police K-9 in north suburban Lake County.

Michael Fritz, 44, was charged with a count of residential burglary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about 10 p.m. to a home in the 20800 block of West Siena Drive in Lake Villa Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller told officials that he saw a man breaking into a camper that was parked along the side of his home.

A sheriff’s deputy and K-9 Dax tracked the man to an outbuilding in the 20700 block of West Verona Avenue, authorities said. Fritz, who has no permanent address, was then taken into custody.

Fritz was ordered held in lieu of posted $2,000 at a hearing Friday, according to sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Tuesday.