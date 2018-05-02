Bus driver charged with DUI after Crystal Lake crash

A suburban bus driver was charged with DUI following a crash with another bus Wednesday at a Crystal Lake middle school.

Wayne Desparte, 75, was charged with a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to Crystal Lake police.

About 7:40 a.m., officers were sent to Hannah-Beardsly Middle School at 515 E. Crystal Lake Ave. after Desparte crashed the school bus he was operating into a second bus, police said.

Students on Desparte’s bus at the time of the crash were not hurt, police said. A second minor crash was later reported in which Desparte struck a Jeep Renegade while he was headed to the school earlier in the morning.

Desparte, of Lake in the Hills, was determined to be under the influence of prescription drugs while operating the bus, police said.

He was taken to the McHenry Count Jail in Woodstock ahead of a bail hearing.