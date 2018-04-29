Cabdriver raped drunk woman after friends asked him to get her home: prosecutors

A woman’s night out to celebrate passing an exam in 2015 turned into a nightmare when she woke up to a cabdriver sexually assaulting her in the back of his taxi, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Tarek M. Masri, 55, stood with his hands clasped behind his back Sunday as Cook County Judge David R. Navarro denied him bail almost three years after he allegedly raped the 23-year-old woman.

The woman’s Friday night on June 12, 2015, started at a friend’s house, where she was celebrating after she passed the Certified Public Accountant exam, which licensed her to professionally practice accounting, Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Roy said at Masri’s initial court hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

From there, the group moved to a bar, after which the woman’s friends flagged Masri’s cab to take them home, Roy said. When the cab arrived to her friend’s house about 12:30 a.m. in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood, the woman, visibly drunk, told her friends she preferred to go to her own home, which was 5 miles away.

The friends asked Masri if he could make sure she got home safe, and he agreed, Roy said. As Masri drove away with the woman sleeping in the back seat, one of the friends wrote down the taxi number.

Over the next three hours, Masri drove the woman around the city, and at one point stopped, parked and climbed into the back seat, Roy said. In the back of the cab, the 6-foot, 160-pound Masri raped the woman, who had woken up and was semi-conscious.

Then Masri dropped her off a few blocks away from her apartment building, Roy said. She walked home and immediately told her friend, roommate and mom what had happened before she called police. She knew she had been raped, but she wasn’t sure when or where it happened.

She went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where a rape kit was done, Roy said. The friend gave detectives the cab number and told them who the driver was, which helped police identify him the day after the assault. GPS data also verified the stories of the woman and her friends.

Almost two years later, Masri — still not charged with the rape — was arrested for an unrelated reason in March 2017 and agreed to do a mouth swab at the police station for DNA, Roy said.

In January 2018, Illinois State Police finished the rape kit, concluding Masri’s DNA from the swab matched the DNA taken in the rape kit 2 1/2 years earlier, Roy said.

Four months later, Masri, a father of five children, was arrested on Friday at his Joliet home, Chicago Police records show.

He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, court documents show. He’ll be held in Cook County Jail after Judge Navarro denied bail in the case.

Masri, who had no criminal background before this arrest, drove for Sun Taxi Association, a cab company in Chicago. Sun Taxi didn’t respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Masri is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday.