Islamophobic graffiti should trigger hate-crime probe, Muslim group says

A civil liberties organization on Tuesday called for officials to conduct a hate-crime investigation after Islamophobic graffiti was found in front of a home in Homer Glen.

The graffiti was spray-painted Monday on the sidewalk in front of the home of a Muslim family who has lived in the southwest suburb for more than 20 years, according to at statement from the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“These kinds of cowardly attacks are designed to do one thing: make people feel unwelcome and unsafe, even in the sanctity of their own homes, for no other reason than their personal choice of faith,” CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said in a statement.

The Will County sheriff’s office, which provides law enforcement services for the village, has not released information about the incident. A spokeswoman for the office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

The graffiti contained crosses and a message that appeared to be an attempt to mock the Islamic phrase “peace be upon him,” which Muslims say when they reference the Prophet Muhammed, Rehab said. In addition, the person or people who left the message also spayed black paint over the brake lights of the family’s car.

The organization said the son of the couple who live at the home reported the incident to law enforcement and the organization after it was discovered.

“We call on the sheriff’s department to investigate this incident with its full resources and resolve, and to increase patrols in the area,” Rehab said.