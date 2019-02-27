California murder suspect shoots self with cops on his trail in Lake County

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of an elderly man earlier this week in northern California allegedly shot himself as authorities closed in on him Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Kane County.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. when someone spotted the murder suspect, 51-year-old Mark Sypien, in the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road in unincorporated St. Charles Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. When officers showed up, they heard gunfire and found Sypien on the lawn suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sypien was taken to a hospital with injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was hurt.

On Sunday afternoon, 76-year-old John Moore was fatally wounded in a shooting in Danville, California, which is about 30 miles east of San Francisco, according to ABC 7. Sypien was then identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Danville police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.