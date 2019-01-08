Car damaged in Aurora drive-by shooting

Police are looking for information after a vehicle was shot last week in west suburban Aurora.

A 25-year-old woman was driving a car at 12:55 p.m. on Friday when she turned from westbound Lawndale Avenue to southbound Lake Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. As she completed the turn, someone in a silver, four-door hatchback fired a gunshot that struck her car.

The woman’s 29-year-old boyfriend was riding in the car with her at the time of the shooting, but neither of them was injured, police said. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at about $300.

The woman saw two men inside the hatchback but could not provide further descriptions, police said. The attack did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.