Aurora man gets 8 years for soliciting sex with child, possessing child porn

A west suburban man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex solicitation and child pornography charges.

Carlos J. Zaca, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count each of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. handed down the sentence in exchange for Zaca’s plea.

Zaca, who lives in Aurora, was arrested as part of a 2017 sting operation in the west suburb. Three other men were also arrested in the sting.

Prosecutors said Zaca traveled to a specified location in Aurora on March 10, 2017, “expecting to have a sexual encounter with a minor or minors.” Further investigation led detectives to discover child pornography on his smartphone.

In addition to the prison term, Zaca will be required to register for life as a sex offender, the state’s attorney’s office said. He received credit for 595 days he served at the Kane County Jail before his conviction.