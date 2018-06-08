Carol Stream man, 20, found fatally shot in Glendale Heights

A 20-year-old Carol Stream man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 4:15 p.m. to the 500 block of South Green Oaks and found evidence of a shooting, according to a statement from Addison Police.

A short time later, investigators found Miguel Reynoso dead of a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Lippert Lane in Glendale Heights, police said. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation and do not believe the shooting was random.

Police said they believe Reynoso was the victim in the Addison shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 543-3080.