Carol Stream man gets 29 years for producing child pornography

A west suburban man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for producing child pornography.

DuPage County Judge Robert Miller sentenced 53-year-old Adan Rodriguez Tuesday to 29 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Rodriguez, who lives in Carol Stream, was convicted Aug. 16 of two counts of manufacturing child pornography following a two-day jury trial.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez directed a girl with spina bifida to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself in February 2015. The girl’s mother contacted Carol Stream police after discovering the explicit text message exchange on her daughter’s phone.

An investigation by police and the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center eventually resulted in charges against Rodriguez, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Rodriguez manipulated a young girl with special needs into sending him explicit photographs of herself,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, the jury saw through his attempts to paint the victim as the aggressor and found him guilty of this disgusting behavior.”

He will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the state’s attorney’s office said.