Carpentersville man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

A northwest suburban Carpentersville man was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a child he knew in 2014.

Judge Donald M. Tegeler found 30-year-old Michael Martinez guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Martinez sexually assaulted the child, who was under 13 years old, between April and June of 2014. He faces a sentence of six to 60 years in prison and will also be required to register for life as a sex offender.

His next court date was set for Feb. 22, 2019, for motions and sentencing. Tegeler revoked Martinez’s bond upon his conviction and ordered him held at the Kane County Jail.