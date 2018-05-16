Cell phone stores robbed on Southwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of a series of cell phone store robberies this month in the Chicago Lawn and Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident a man entered the store and demanded money and cell phones, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 2 p.m. on May 1 in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street;

At 1:42 p.m. on May 2 in the 6200 block of South Western;

At 3:06 p.m. on May 5 in the 5100 block of South Cicero.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.