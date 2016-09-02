$100K bond for man charged in Bridgeport homicide

Bond was set at $100,000 Friday for a man charged with throwing the punch that led to another man’s death earlier this summer in Bridgeport.

Phillip M. Levato, 48, turned himself into police and was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 45-year-old Kristopher Weiss, Chicago Police announced Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a person down in the 3000 block of South Normal at 11:46 p.m. July 22 and found Weiss, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Weiss had been in a fight with two men, authorities said. One punched him in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head, authorities said. The two men then took off in a black pickup, police said.

Weiss, who lived about a block away in the 2900 block of South Normal, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m. July 24. An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of death, but the medical examiner’s office said last week it had been ruled a homicide by blunt force head injuries.

Levato, of the 2500 block of West 36th Street, was ordered held on a $100,000 bond at a Friday hearing, according to Cook County Circuit Court records. He is due in court again Sept. 21.