Chase Bank branch robbed at gunpoint in Riverwoods

The suspects who robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint Monday morning in Riverwoods. | FBI

Two people robbed a bank branch at gunpoint Monday morning in north suburban Riverwoods.

The takeover robbery happened about 8:35 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 2025 Milwaukee Avenue, according to the FBI.

One of the robbers was seen brandishing a handgun and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses, a red bandana, blue gloves and black pants, the FBI said. The other was seen wearing a black hat, a dark-colored mask, a black jacket, blue gloves and black pants.

Anyone with information about the heist should call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.