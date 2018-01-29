Chicago After Dark: 2 shot and killed, East Garfield Park fire | Jan. 29, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

Two men were killed and at least 17 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Four Chicago Police officers were injured while rescuing a family from a fire early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A man suffered puncture wounds to the chest and neck Sunday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, but the circumstances surrounding the attack weren’t immediately clear.

