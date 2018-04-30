Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- One person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago.
- About 3:40 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was shot while driving in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- Late Sunday, a-17-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery by two people in the South Side’s Park Manor neighborhood.
- A 27-year-old woman was shot Sunday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, but she was not the intended target.
- About the same time Sunday evening, a man was shot in the leg in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.
