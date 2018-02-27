Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About 4 p.m. Monday, a man was stabbed to death during an argument with his friend in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
