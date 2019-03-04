Ex-Ald. Ed Vrdolyak set to plead guilty Thursday in tobacco settlement scheme

Former Ald. Edward Vrdolyak (10th) at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in 2016. | Sun-Time­s file photo

Former Chicago Ald. Edward R. Vrdolyak is set to plead guilty Thursday in federal court, more than two years after prosecutors charged him in a scheme revolving around Illinois’ multibillion dollar settlement negotiated with tobacco companies decades ago, court records show.

A “change of plea” hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday before U.S. District Judge Robert Dow, records show.

If Vrdolyak moves forward with a guilty plea, that would short-circuit his trial, set for next month. Just last week, his associate, Daniel P. Soso, pleaded guilty to a single count of tax evasion.

Vrdolyak’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

A member of the City Council from 1971 to 1987, Vrdolyak earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” for his back-room deals and reputation for dancing on the edge of the law. He was known for saying he always assumed anyone he was talking with might be wearing a wire.

A federal judge initially gave him a big break in 2009, giving him no prison time for his role in a financial scam with corrupt influence peddler Stuart Levine. But prosecutors appealed, and another judge ultimately sentenced Vrdolyak to 10 months in prison followed by 10 months of home confinement and work release.

This is a developing story.