Chicago Heights man, 27, shot to death in Riverdale

A man died Wednesday night after being shot in the chest in south suburban Riverdale.

Pierre House, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest in the 14100 block of Stewart, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Chicago Heights.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Thursday.

Riverdale police declined to provide additional information.