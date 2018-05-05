Chicago man charged after crashing stolen SUV during chase with police in Aurora

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after crashing a stolen SUV Friday morning during a chase with police in west suburban Aurora.

Tyrelle L. Pulley, 20, of the Fuller Park neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. to a BP gas station at 1207 Eola Road after learning that Pulley had jumped into a 2018 Jeep Cherokee when the owner got out to fill the tank, police said.

Pulley took off with the owner’s 11-year-old daughter still inside the Cherokee, but she was able to jump out as he accelerated through the gas station’s parking lot, police said.

An investigation revealed that Pulley got out of a blue Dodge Charger that pulled up next to the Cherokee at the gas station, police said. After Pulley commandeered the Cherokee, both vehicles drove off in a northwest direction.

Illinois State Police troopers gave chase after spotting the Cherokee driving east near the interchange between Interstate 88 and the Eisenhower Expressway in Hillside, police said. The pursuit came to a halt when Pulley crashed the Jeep near First Avenue.

No one was injured, police said.

Pulley is being held in the DuPage County lockup awaiting a Sunday bond hearing, police said.

Police are still searching for the person who was driving the Charger. Anyone with information about the suspect should call police at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tipsters can also qualify for a cash reward by providing information that leads to an arrest to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.