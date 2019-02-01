Chicago man charged with trying to head-butt Aurora PD officers during arrest

A Chicago man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking Aurora police officers in the back of their squad car this month in the west suburb.

Tony Grayson-Greene, a 24-year-old from the Austin neighborhood, was charged with two felony counts of resisting police, one felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, according to a statement from Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

The alleged attack happened about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 17 when Grayson-Greene was arrested at an apartment in the 900 block of Oliver Avenue, Ferrelli said.

Officers arrived at the building after someone reported a disturbance there, Ferrelli said. Inside were Grayson-Greene and a 20-year-old Aurora woman.

Grayson-Greene refused to show identification and was “increasingly hostile” toward the officers, Ferrelli said. They arrested him for obstructing police and put him in the back of their squad car.

That was when Grayson-Greene began physically struggling with the officers and, at one point, spat on and tried to head-butt one of them, Ferrelli said.

Grayson-Greene is currently held at Kane County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bail, Ferrelli said. His next court date is scheduled for Friday, according to Kane County inmate records.

The Kendall County sheriff’s office also has an outstanding arrest warrant for Grayson-Greene, Ferrelli said.