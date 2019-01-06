Chicago man dies 2 days after being shot in head in Calumet Park

A Chicago man died Thursday afternoon after being shot in the head over two days earlier in south suburban Calumet Park.

Darius Binns, 24, of the West Pullman neighborhood, was shot about noon Tuesday near the intersection of 124th and Ada streets, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Binns was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Calumet City police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.