Chicago man dies 2 days after being shot in head in Gary

A Chicago man died over two days after he was found shot in the head inside a vehicle Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

At 7:33 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the 4000 block of Grant Street and found 45-year-old Victor Grandberry suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Gary police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Grandberry was rushed to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call detectives at (219) 755-3855.