Chicago man sentenced to 11 years for fatal DUI crash in Lombard

A Chicago was sentenced Friday to 11 years for a 2016 DUI crash that left a woman dead in west suburban Lombard.

Robert Gorss, 49, plead guilty last month to one count of aggravated DUI causing death, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was driving a box truck at 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2016, when he struck a car driven by 48-year-old Dawn Nickeas on North Avenue near Main Street, the state’s attorney’s office said. She died almost a month later.

Gorss tested postive for several substances after the crash, the state’s attorney’s office said. He has been held at the DuPage County Jail since his bail was set at $150,000 on Nov. 23, 2016.

Gorss will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.