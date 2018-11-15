Chicago man shot to death in Sauk Village

A Chicago man was shot to death in south suburban Sauk Village, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Darius Cattron, 28, who lived in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, was shot at 7:23 p.m. in the 21600 block of Clyde Avenue in Sauk Village, according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to Franciscan Health in Dyer, Indiana about 7:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead, the office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sauk Village police could not immediately be reached for information on the shooting. No further information was available.