Chicago man wanted for violent home invasion arrested in northwest Indiana

Police in Gary, Indiana arrested a Chicago man Thursday who was wanted in connection with a violent home invasion and burglary last year in southwest suburban Monee.

On Aug. 17, 2017, 22-year-old Jameel Bush and two other people broke into a home while brandishing weapons and attacked one of the residents, according to Gary police. The trio then made off with property.

Investigators submitted DNA evidence from the scene that was used to identify Bush as one of the suspects, police said. On July 17, a $1 million warrant was issued for his arrest on counts of home invasion, residential burglary and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Earlier this week, Monee police informed officers in Gary that Bush was possibly in the area, police said. Monee police warned that he was a known Chicago gang member who was considered armed and dangerous.

After setting up surveillance on an apartment complex on Lake Street, Gary police noticed a man in the parking lot who matched Bush’s description. Bush initially hesitated when two officers and their K-9 partners approached him, but he ultimately complied with their orders to stop and was taken into custody, police said.

He was being held at the Lake County Jail, police said.