Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A massive manhunt is underway after a gunman shot an ATF officer in the face Friday. The agent was working an investigation with Chicago Police in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue about 3:15 a.m. when a man ran out of a building and shot him. The agent was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.
- A man was shot to death and five people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.
- Early Friday, a woman wanted for abducting her 5-month-old son was arrested, according to Chicago Police.
- At 3:35 a.m., a 44-year-old man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
