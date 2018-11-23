2 dead, 10 others wounded in Chicago Thanksgiving weekend shootings so far

Two people were killed, including a teenage boy fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer, and 10 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend began on Wednesday night.

The police-involved shooting happened early Thanksgiving Day when an off-duty Chicago police officer killed a 16-year-old boy who tried to rob him at gunpoint on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Another teen also was part of the robbery attempt, which occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Talman Avenue; he fled, but was caught.

The stepfather of the 16-year-old who died had reported him missing — along with the stepfather’s weapon — Wednesday night, according to CPD Deputy Chief Al Nagode. A weapon recovered at the scene matched the description his stepfather provided.

The officer was sitting in his personal vehicle in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood when the teens approached, Nagode told reporters at the scene. After the 16-year-old pointed a handgun at the officer, the officer handed over his belongings. Then, the second boy reached into the car and patted the officer down. That teen found a second wallet that contained the officer’s CPD star; the 16-year-old then pointed his gun at the officer and told him not to move.

The officer shot the 16-year-old, and the other boy ran away with the officer’s belongings. Other officers soon caught him, and charges were pending Thursday.

The 16-year-old was brought to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. He was identified as Sarge Junior, with a last known address in West Rogers Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the use of force by police and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

The next deadly shooting unfolded later that morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Jatoine Jackson, 20, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after witnesses heard gunfire at 11:46 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 96th Street, police said. He has since been pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonlethal gun violence, a man was wounded during the weekend’s first shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old was walking in an alley when two males walked up to him, showed a handgun and fired shots about 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said. He was shot in his right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

Another Wednesday evening shooting left a teenage boy discovered in critical condition in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was found shot at 8:46 p.m. inside an alley in the 3700 block of West Montrose, police said. Witnesses heard gunshots, but no one saw the shooting occur. The boy, who was unable to speak due to the bullet wound in his back, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

In total, two people were killed and three others were wounded over a 24-hour period on Wednesday.

The first reported gun violence on Thanksgiving Day was from an unknown shooter who seriously wounded a man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:28 a.m. Thursday, the 36-year-old was walking in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was shot by a person inside a passing silver Chevy Traverse, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At night, a boy was shot in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking when he passed a silver van that had pulled out of an alley and someone inside fired shots about 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital by a relative and his condition had been stabilized. Officers were seeking two males who were inside the van.

Another Thanksgiving evening shooting left officers searching for someone in a black mask who fired into a group in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 11:16 p.m., the 45-year-old woman and her family members were standing outside in the 3000 block of West 41st Street, police said. A masked male got out of a red sedan nearby and shot at the group, striking the woman in her upper body.

The 45-year-old wasn’t believed to be his intended target, according to a police source. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two teenage boys were shot during the final minutes of Thanksgiving Day in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:56 p.m., the two 17-year-olds were walking in the 100 block of North Kildare when they were struck by bullets from a shooter inside a passing dark sedan, police said. One was shot in the foot, and the other was hit in the leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

This year’s Thanksgiving Day saw a total of 10 people shot — two fatally — over a 24-hour period.

Other shootings this weekend were reported:

Last year, seven men were killed and at least 36 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.