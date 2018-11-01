Child injured in hit-and-run crash while trick-or-treating in Libertyville

A 10-year-old boy was injured Halloween night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north suburban Libertyville.

The boy was trick-or-treating with several other children about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Pond Ridge when he was hit, according to a statement by Libertyville police.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found the boy conscious and breathing, police said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center, where he was expected to be treated and released that evening.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding when they jumped a curb, struck a mailbox and then the boy, according to police. The vehicle, described as a gray Nissan or Lexus four-door with tinted windows, continued driving and left the subdivision.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (847) 362-8310.