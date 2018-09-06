4 dead in Cincinnati bank shooting

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. | AP photo

CINCINNATI — Four people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at a bank in downtown Cincinnati.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims also died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

@CincyPD units are still actively clearing the scene in the 500 block of Walnut St. related to the active shooter investigation. People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice. Continue to follow this feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/V7IwmzPE5S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

He noted the building on the city’s Fountain Square houses popular ice cream, sandwich and pastry shops.

He says it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.