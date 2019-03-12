College coaches, actresses indicted in admissions bribery case

Actors Felicity Huffman (left) and her husband William H. Macy pose at a red carpet appearance before the Gene Siskel Film Center Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago on Saturday, June 2, 2007. (Sun-Times Photo/Brian Kersey)

Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

According to NBC News, citing court documents, Huffman and Loughlin are two of over 40 people charged in the college exam scheme. They are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to ABC News, actresses and chief executives are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

Contributing: USA Today