Colorado man, 18, brawls with family, Riverside cop at Metra station: police

An 18-year-old Colorado man was kicked off a Metra train in Riverside on Monday for allegedly fighting with his family and with a police officer during a cross-country journey that led him to the west suburbs.

Adam M. Graf, of Littleton, Colorado, was charged Tuesday with one count of battery to a police officer and one count of resisting arrest, according to Riverside police.

At 3:20 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the Metra’s Longcommon crossing station at 90 Bloomingbank Road, police said. Three people were fighting inside a train heading west from Chicago and were kicked out at the Riverside stop — though police said they were unable to decide who removed them.

The three people, later determined to be family members, were still fighting at the station when officers arrived, police said. Graf, who appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic drug, allegedly struck one of the officers in the chest.

The officer tussled with Graf before eventually restraining him, police said. Graf allegedly kicked and punched the officer in order to escape arrest.

Police did not find out much about Graf’s backstory — namely, how his family ended up in Chicago’s west suburbs. The family did not provide officers with information beyond saying they did not have family in the area and that they had been traveling across the country via trains.

Neither the officer nor Graf sustained injuries that required hospitalization.