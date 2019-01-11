Concealed-carry permit holder shoots alleged armed robber in Waukegan

A concealed-carry permit holder shot a man who authorities said was trying to rob him Thursday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

The 30-year-old Gurnee man told police he used the Letgo app to set up a meeting with 20-year-old Lawrence Dye, ostensibly to sell something to Dye, according to a statement from Waukegan police. When the man arrived at the meeting place about 1 p.m. near Fulton Street and 9th Avenue in Waukegan, Dye and another person tried to rob him.

Dye pulled out a handgun and the victim, who has a concealed-carry permit, pulled out his own gun and fired three shots at Dye, police said. Dye was hit in the leg and the other male suspect ran away.

Dye, who lives in Waukegan, was taken into police custody and brought to a hospital with injuries that were not though to be life-threatening, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday, police said.