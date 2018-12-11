Conviction upheld for man who left threatening messages for Jeanne Ives

An appellate court upheld the conviction of a 55-year-old man who was found guilty of leaving threatening messages in 2013 for state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton.

Stephen Bona, formerly of Chicago, was initially charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after calling Ives’ office on March 22, 2013 and leaving a threatening message, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. When he left another voicemail for the former gubernatorial candidate, the charges were upgraded to two felony counts of threatening a public official.

During one of the messages, Bona claimed to know where Ives lived and noted that there was “no longer a ban on assault weapons,” prosecutors said.

“Think about that before you speak next time,” Bona said in the message.

In 2016, Stephen Bona was found guilty of the felonies and sentenced to two years of probation, prosecutors said. As part of his appeal, Bona challenged the constitutionality of the law he was convicted of breaking and contested the sufficiency and admissibility of the evidence that was presented against him.

Nevertheless, the Second District Appellate Court confirmed the constitutionality of the statute, ruling that the law “is not constrained by the First Amendment,” prosecutors said. The court also noted that, based on the case’s evidence, it was reasonable for the jury to conclude that Bona “intended to threaten” Ives, whose contested testimony was found to be “much more probative than prejudicial.”

“The trial did not abuse its discretion by permitting the testimony,” the court ruled.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin announced the decision Tuesday and credited the appellate court for seeing through “Bona’s attempt to hide behind the First Amendment to spew his alarming threats aimed at a sitting elected official.”

“His vitriol crossed the line of free speech and was intended to intimidate Representative Ives,” Berlin said. “Our democracy demands that public officials must be allowed to do their work free from interference or fear of retaliation that threatens their safety or the safety of their family. They are elected to do a job and my office will do everything within our power to ensure that these men and women will not be harassed by those who differ in opinion.”