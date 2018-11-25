Cook County sheriff’s vehicle struck during ISP pursuit on I-294

Police were searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop early Sunday near south suburban Harvey before crashing into a Cook County sheriff’s vehicle.

At 12:23 a.m., officers tried to pull over a driver heading north on the I-294 near 167th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The driver instead floored it and struck a Cook County sheriff’s squad car.

No injuries were reported, police said, and damage to the vehicle was estimated to be less than $1,500.

Police did not have anyone in custody Sunday morning.