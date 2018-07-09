Cop crashes police SUV into Aurora auto shop while responding to burglary call

The officer crashed into the facade of Torres Auto Service and Tire Shop, 1004 E. New York St.

An officer crashed his police SUV into an auto shop early Sunday while responding to a reported burglary in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:30 a.m., the officer was driving to a call of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Claim Street when a car turned in front of his vehicle in the 1000 block of East New York Street, according to Chicago Police. The officer, who was riding alone, slightly struck the car while trying to avoid it and then crashed into a traffic light and the facade of Torres Auto Service and Tire Shop, 1004 E. New York St.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said. No one else was hurt, but the building and the officer’s SUV sustained “substantial damage.”