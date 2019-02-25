Our Pledge To You

Cop shoots dog while investigating burglary at NW Indiana home

By Sun-Times Wire
A police officer shot a dog early Sunday while responding to a report of a burglary at a home in northwest Indiana.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of Center Street in Valparaiso. The person who reported the burglary believed the suspect was still inside when they arrived at the home, Valparaiso police said in a Facebook post.

When the first responding officer showed up at the home, the dog “aggressively approached” him, police said. The officer then backed away and shot the dog “for his own safety.”

The dog’s owner took the pet for medical treatment, police said. The pup’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

“The Valparaiso Police Department recognizes the unfortunate nature of this incident and sympathizes with the officers involved and the owners of the canine,” the Facebook post said.

Police said the investigation into the reported burglary is ongoing.

Officers were told the house had been checked when they arrived on the scene, police said. Investigators later learned that “multiple locations of the home were found forced open or unsecured.”

