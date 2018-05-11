Cops find ‘no evidence’ of threat to Wheaton North HS after social media post

A social media post about a shooting threat at a west suburban Wheaton high school appeared to be unfounded, authorities said.

Authorities were notified Thursday about a social media post “warning of a potential shooting to occur at Wheaton North High School on May 11, 2018,” according to a statement from the Wheaton Police Department.

Wheaton Police Deputy Chief Bill Murphy said the post was not a hoax and the person who created it apparently believed there was a legitimate threat.

Investigators identified an 18-year-old Wheaton man as “the originator of the alleged threat” and interviewed him and his guardian, police said. Detectives conducted a search and found that the man didn’t have any weapons and there was “no evidence of plans to engage in violence.”

The matter remained under investigation Friday and no criminal charges had been filed, Murphy said.