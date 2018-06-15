Cops looking for man in vicious attack on 67-year-old woman on Red Line train

An unidentified offender "viciously punched" an elderly woman on the northbound CTA Red Line train about noon Friday. | Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police are looking for a man who punched a 67-year-old woman in the face as she was reading her Kindle on a Red Line train in a vicious, unprovoked attack.

The woman was on the northbound train going home to Evanston when she was attacked about noon Thursday. Chicago Police described the attacker as a black man in his 20s, between 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue “Illinois” T-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

He left the train at the Jarvis stop.

Ald. Joe Moore (49th), whose ward includes the Jarvis station, said the sudden and random nature of the attack on the woman takes your breath away.

“She was just sitting on the train. A guy approached her and just clocked her in the face,” Moore said Friday.

“He didn’t rob her of any of her possessions. He just hit her in the face and moved on. He was acting very angry and aggressive. This is all supposition because they don’t have him yet. But I think he may have been suffering from some mental health issues.”

In a tweet Friday asking for the public’s help, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the “unspeakable attack” on the woman was so brutal, “our victim may lose her eyesight.”

Guglielmi posted photos of the suspect taken by the CTA’s vast network of surveillance cameras and asked for the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

At a time when L ridership is already declining, Moore was asked whether he’s concerned the broad daylight attack would have a chilling impact on ridership.

“Hopefully, this is just an isolated incident and not part of a pattern,” he said.