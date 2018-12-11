Lyft driver charged after allegedly sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger

A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old passenger earlier this year in west suburban Lyons. | AP file photo

A Lyft driver was charged Monday after allegedly propositioning a 17-year-old passenger for sex earlier this year in west suburban Lyons.

Anthony Vicari, 40, of Chicago, was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, according to Roy Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons.

On Oct. 12, Vicari picked the 17-year-old girl up from a friend’s home in southwest suburban Worth and began making sexual advances as they drove to her home in Lyons, Hanania said.

When they were stopped at traffic lights, Vicari rubbed the girl’s leg and thigh and asked her about having sex, Hanania said. In addition, Vicari asked the girl to check into a motel with him.

The following day, Vicari’s mother brought her to the Lyons Police Department and told investigators that her daughter had been sexually harassed during the trip, Hanania said. Investigators later identified Vicari as the driver and obtained a search warrant for information from Lyft.

Campbell Matthews, communications manager for the ride-hail giant, called the allegations “horrifying.”

“The safety of the Lyft community is our number one priority, and the behavior described is absolutely unacceptable,” Matthews said. “The driver has been permanently deactivated and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

During a Dec. 7 interview, Vicari admitted to investigators that he had touched the girl’s legs, blaming his actions on a recent divorce and claiming he was “troubled,” Hanania said. Despite having no prior criminal convictions, Vicari has a history of “sex-related” arrests that weren’t prosecuted.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office rejected felony charges proposed by the arresting officers, noting they would only apply if the girl was under the age of 17, Hanania said.

Information about Vicari’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.