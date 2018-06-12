Cops searching for couple who stole elderly woman’s wallet at Westchester store

The suspects who stole a wallet from an elderly woman Monday morning at a store in Westchester. | Westchester police

Police are searching for a couple who stole an elderly woman’s wallet Monday morning as she shopped at a grocery in west suburban Westchester.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the 79-year-old was shopping at the Jewel-Osco at 2128 W. Mannheim Road when the male and female suspects walked up to her, according to Westchester police. The female then struck up a conversation and the male walked away.

The woman ultimately noticed that she was missing her wallet when she went to check out, police said.

About 10:50 a.m., the of the woman’s stolen credit cards was used to buy $500 worth of merchandise from a Target store at 800 Broadview Village Square in Broadview, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects and the car they were seen driving. Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Sgt. Vince LaManna at (708) 345-0798 or vlamanna@westchesterpolice.com.