Cops searching for thief who swiped iPhone from Aurora cellphone shop

A surveillance photo of a thief who stole an iPhone from an Aurora cellphone store last month. | Aurora police

Police are looking for a suspect who stole an iPhone from a cellphone store last month in west suburban Aurora.

About 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, the suspected thief swiped the phone from the T-Mobile store at 945 E. New York St., according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or Aurora detectives at (630) 256-5500. Tipsters qualify for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.