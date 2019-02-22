Cops uncover Orland Park meth lab

A man is charged with operating a meth lab out of his home in south suburban Orland Park.

Nicholas Fountas, 26, was charged with eight felonies regarding the methamphetamine lab, Orland Park police said in a statement.

In January, detectives learned of a meth operation run out of a home in the 14000 block of Trenton Avenue and, on several occasions, had undercover officers buy meth from Fountas, police said.

On Thursday, state police and a SWAT team raided the home with a search warrant before dawn and uncovered a small scale meth lab in the basement, police said.

Officers recovered detailed notebooks that outlined meth-making ingredients, methods for cooking, diagrams, instructions and diary entries regarding meth production, police said. They found 100 grams of liquid methamphetamine.

Fountas was charged with methamphetamine production, meth possession, unlawful use of property, unlawful disposal of meth manufacturing waste and material, and three counts of delivery of meth, police said.

A Cook County judge ordered Fountas held without bond Friday. He is due in court again in March.