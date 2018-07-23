Cops: Would-be robber spooked by alarm at Des Plaines bank, leaves empty-handed

A man was charged after leaving an attempted bank heist empty-handed Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines when he was startled by a panic alarm.

Pablo Corona, 37, of Hillside, was charged with a single felony count of attempted robbery, according to Des Plaines police.

About noon, Corona walked into the Jewel-Osco at 1500 Lee St. and handed a teller at the TCF Bank branch a note demanding all the money in the register, police said. After reading the note, the teller turner to a colleague and activated a panic alarm.

Corona was apparently startled by the the response and left without taking any cash, police said.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Corona as the attempted robber and took him into custody, police said.

His bond hearing hadn’t been scheduled.