Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Country Club Hills

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south suburban Country Club Hills.

The shooting happened Thursday evening near a Bank of America at 4211 W. 167th St., according to Illinois State Police.

The Country Club Hills Police Department requested that the ISP Public Integrity Task Force investigate the officer-involved shooting, state police said.

One person was reported to be seriously wounded in the shooting, according to CBS-Channel 2. The incident reportedly began as a robbery outside of a bank, where police arrived and shot a suspect.

State police said the investigation was in its infancy and that further information was not available.

Country Club Hills police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.