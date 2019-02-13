Couple charged with selling undercover cop 2 kilos of fentanyl-laced heroin

Two people were charged after selling 2 kilograms of fentanyl-laced heroin to an undercover officer last week in Kane County.

Polet Bucio-Perez, 27, of Aurora, and Jerardo Espinoza-Zepeda, 43, of San Bernardino, California, were each charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Friday, Bucio-Perez and Espinoza-Zepeda sold and delivered the laced black tar heroin to an undercover cop, prosecutors said. The officer was working on a joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kane County sheriff’s office and the Chicago and Elgin police departments.

The laced heroin has an estimated street value of $1 million, prosecutors said.

Both Bucio-Perez and Espinoza-Zepeda are being held at the Kane County jail on $7 million bail, prosecutors said. Bucio-Perez’s next court date was set for Feb. 21, while Espinoza-Zepeda is scheduled to appear in court the following day.